Danantara’s Growing Trust Deficit
Questions about transparency, accountability, and executive power
By: Ainur Rohmah
When President Prabowo Subianto unveiled Danantara last year, he presented it not merely as another state investment agency but as the financial cornerstone of Indonesia’s economic future. The sovereign wealth fund was designed to marshal trillions of rupiah in state assets, invest in strategic industries and generate the returns needed …
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