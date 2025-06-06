The Curious Odyssey of The Merchant of Death
Viktor Bout surfaces on the Arabian Peninsula
On June 3, Carnegie Politika, the Carnegie Foundation newsletter that provides analysis on Russia, Ukraine, and the wider region, reported that Russia has been in talks with Houthi rebels via Iran as an intermediary over the transfer of Yakhont anti-ship missiles to keep Houthi pressure on western shipping crossing the Red Sea. One of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.