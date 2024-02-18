Havana Stuns Kim by Opening Ties with Seoul
Seoul moves to checkmate North’s influence in Latin America
By: Shim Jae Hoon
It amounted to a staggering diplomatic blow. While North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been riding high on global headlines with his multiple missile firings in recent weeks, Cuba – probably his third most important global backer behind China and Russia – announced it was opening full diplomatic relations with South Kor…
