Crisis in Manila: The Senate, the Dynasties, and 2028
Impeachment proceedings transformed into theater
By: Tita C. Valderama
The Philippine Senate is entering its most turbulent chapter since the impeachment trial of former President Joseph Estrada in 2000, today resembling less a legislative chamber than a battlefield between two rival political dynasties preparing for the 2028 presidential election. What was once a formidable alliance between President …
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