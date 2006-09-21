Cowboy—Get Out of Town!

To escape Bangkok’s urban madness, you normally flee to the lush north, or to one of the thousands of sandy islands, or kohs, dotting the coastlines down south. But there’s a tiny island in the Chao Phraya river about 20 kilometers upstream from the crowded capital, Koh Kret, that brings you the escape from Bangkok you desire. And it only takes an hour or so to reach.

I first discovered Koh Kret last Songkran, the Thai New Year festival in April, during which the whole country spends three days to ring in the new year with a nationwide water fight. My friends and I were soaking wet by the time we made it to Koh Kret, known for its intricately designed handmade pottery and delicious sweets made by the ethnic Mon people who inhabit the island. We ended up at an unlikely place called The Cowboy Bar. My memories are dim: it was Songkran, after all.

I revisited Koh Kret a week ago. The island is tough to get to: although it sits in the Chao Phraya, that bisects Bangkok, the river taxi only stops at Koh Kret on Sundays. On weekdays, getting there involves a 45-minute taxi ride to “Pak Kret”—the district adjacent to the island—and then a two-minute ferry ride that costs a whopping 2 baht (US$0.03).

On a Tuesday the island was practically empty. A few monks lingered around the temple, but most of the pottery shops sat vacant. After we strolled about two kilometers down the island’s narrow walkway, we returned to the Cowboy Bar: Hey, it was fun the first time! One could deem the place kitschy—wooden walls, cowboy hats, acoustic guitars, landscape paintings and even a cigar store Indian—but it makes for the perfect dive-bar atmosphere.

Two Golden Retrievers greeted us at the door, nonchalantly sniffing our legs. Nobody else was around. We took seats and rested our bags on the concrete floor. The owner finally meandered in and greeted us warmly. It was about 2 p.m.; we were the first customers of the day. “I like the weekdays better,” he told us in Thai. “I don’t like when too many people are here.” He cracked open a couple of 650 ml Heinekens for us (about $1.10 each) and flipped through a large cd collection—Johnny Cash, Dire Straits, Kenny Rogers, Simon and Garfunkel, The Cure, Eric Clapton—before settling on Creedance Clearwater Revival.

We broke out a chessboard, sucked down beers and chatted about how great it was to waste an afternoon drinking and playing chess. The owner set about grooming his dogs, cleaning the bathroom (which doubled as his personal shower) and occasionally picking up the guitar to play along with one of the classic tunes blasting from his stereo. Four hours later, and sufficiently drunk, we stumbled across our island frontier and, sadly, back into the bustling city gridlock.

dantenkate@gmail.com