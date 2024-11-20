The Continuing Cost of Antipersonnel Land Mines
Myanmar and Russia emerge as worst offenders
Although 164 countries agreed to ban landmines in 1997 via a comprehensive treaty, they continue to kill people far outside war zones. They continue in use, particularly by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, and by Myanmar, which is in a bloody civil war against rebels determined to reverse the 221 mili…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.