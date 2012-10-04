Condolences
|Alice Poon
|Oct 4, 2012
It was a deeply tragic loss of lives. The unfortunate accident has sent a harsh blow to the lives of many families and calls for sympathy from all - not petty squabbles, nor unfounded accusations at this time of great sorrow. In the past, Hong Kong showed itself totally capable of dealing with grave accidents, and emerging therefrom a little wiser. This time, it should be no exception.
Here is a song, called “I Am A Thousand Winds”, to sooth the grieving families:-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR05T2m4yGM
Lyrics of “I Am A Thousand Winds”:-
Please do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there, I do not sleep
I am the sunlight on the ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn rain
I am a thousand winds
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glint on snow
I am a thousand winds that blow
Please do not stand at my grave and cry
I am not there, I did not die
I am the swift rush of birds in flight
I am the stars that shine at night
I am a thousand winds
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glint on snow
I am a thousand winds that blow
Please do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there, I do not sleep
I am the sunlight on the ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn rain
I am a thousand winds
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glint on snow
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glint on snow
I am a thousand winds that blow