Condolences

It was a deeply tragic loss of lives. The unfortunate accident has sent a harsh blow to the lives of many families and calls for sympathy from all - not petty squabbles, nor unfounded accusations at this time of great sorrow. In the past, Hong Kong showed itself totally capable of dealing with grave accidents, and emerging therefrom a little wiser. This time, it should be no exception.

Here is a song, called “I Am A Thousand Winds”, to sooth the grieving families:-

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR05T2m4yGM

Lyrics of “I Am A Thousand Winds”:-

Please do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there, I do not sleep

I am the sunlight on the ripened grain

I am the gentle autumn rain

I am a thousand winds

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am the diamond glint on snow

I am a thousand winds that blow

Please do not stand at my grave and cry

I am not there, I did not die

I am the swift rush of birds in flight

I am the stars that shine at night

I am a thousand winds

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am the diamond glint on snow

I am a thousand winds that blow

Please do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there, I do not sleep

I am the sunlight on the ripened grain

I am the gentle autumn rain

I am a thousand winds

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am the diamond glint on snow

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am the diamond glint on snow

I am a thousand winds that blow