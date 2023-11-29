Companies Pricing in Forest Fires to Make Way for Palm Oil in Indonesia
Peat swamps, primary forests, and orangutans methodically going up in flames
By: Gregory McCann
The penalties that Indonesia is levying on plantation companies illegally replacing protected primary forest amount to little more than a slap on the wrist, environmentalists say, and when they do get handed out, are usually delayed for many years so that even if they are in the millions of dollars, they are paid in small installments …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.