Communal Violence Shakes Eastern Indian State
Dominant Hindus, Christians at odds
By: Nava Thakuria
Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, with more than 100 dead and thousands of families homeless after more than 9,000 houses have been burned in communal violence. The isolated state, which borders Myanmar on India’s far eastern flank, continues to witness stray violence, inflamed by clearly faked news reports, with two kille…
