Having completely numbed the cerebral cortex and decided it best to keep away from writing anything (meaningful), including tasting notes. Actually, I’m not going to write or think at all.

Best thing to do here is contemplate diner... go to the butcher and buy a sizable veal chop and choose a simple bottle of red; nothing too complex, just a drink...don’t want to think, don’t want to write, the brain is off-line.

Opened the red; a Conti Costanti Rosso di Montalcino 2008, one of our tried and tested ‘house reds’, brilliant stuff – the poor man’s Brunello – and it doesn’t fight back.

Hallelujah! I’m reborn!!

It’s an evangelical moment... I can see clearly now... the brain is on... amazing what a good glass of red and a decent steak can do to the synapses.

What happened to me could happen to you... a sudden intoxication of sweet, ripe cherry and dark red plum, and blood rose-petals teasing the senses, or is it violets? Hang on, I’m not supposed to be thinking; just drink man, and stop concentrating on the perfume... but I can’t help it... it smells of... well, ducks guts and rare-roasted pigeon and truffles, and fireside charcoals, and there’s bacon-fat and smoky lard-like nuances... God, it looks like pinot noir. Come to think of it, it tastes like pinot noir; opulent with creamy, silky layers of succulent, sweet plumy fruit and fine-grained tannins caressing the gills of the mouth. Then it slaps you in the cheeks, stinging with sour cherry and invigorating tangy acidity and grabs your throat with earthy, black tea, persistent sangiovese tannins staining the tongue. Then it turns around and gives you a juicy-sweet, full kiss on the lips, so gorgeously plush and well... you want more – lots more and then you realise the bottle is almost gone... and you are Comfortably Numb http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUYzQaCCt2o

You too can experience this cerebral rebirth by not watching CNN coverage of the Republican Primary’s, although I am sure Kansas will be riveting... and get on to your merchant immediately and order a case of Conti Costanti Rosso di Montalcino 2008.

If you happen to live in Singapore the importer, Dr NK Yong will cleanse you at gironwine@pacific.net.sg

For the rest of the world, visit www.empson.com

And if you really want to chill for the day, you could cook up a feast, perfectly paired to Conti Costanti Rosso di Montalcino

http://www.thewanderingpalate.com/produce/roast-wagyu-beef/

And while it’s cooking, and you’re making your way through the first bottle... read more at...

http://www.thewanderingpalate.com/wine-route/tuscan-heaven/

http://www.thewanderingpalate.com/profiled-wineries/hail-brunello-di-montelcino/

And the intriguing story at http://www.costanti.it

And what a perfectly wasted day