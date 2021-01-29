Combating Vaccination Fear in Asia
As doubts and disinformation about Covid vaccines spread, medical experts say being cavalier isn’t the way to go
|1 hr ago
By: Purple Romero
In April of 2016, the Philippine Department of Health launched a massive drive against the mosquito-borne dengue fever scourge, which debilitates at least 170,000 people annually and kills at least 750 in the Philippines. Thousands of schoolchildren as young as 10 years of age were inoculated with the French pharmaceutical company Sano…