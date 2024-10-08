Collision Between Conservation and Indigenous People in India
It isn’t always the tigers’ fault, nor the forest peoples. Sometimes it’s the politicians.
By: Gregory McCann
Survival International, a globe-spanning NGO that champions tribal peoples around the world, recently made headlines with a charge that India’s indigenous Adivasi, who inhabited South Asia even before the arrival of the Dravidians and Indo-Aryans who now dominate, are being force…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.