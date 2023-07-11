Singaporean Soccer Coach in Coma in Chinese Prison
Jailed as alleged drug mule, athlete has heart attack
By: Peter Humphrey
A Singaporean football coach sentenced to death in China in 2014 after customs officials found methamphetamine in his suitcase at Guangzhou’s Baiyun airport is in a coma after a heart attack and life-saving surgery in a Chinese prison, his family said today after receiving the news via the Singapore Foreign Ministry over the weekend.
Th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.