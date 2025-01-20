Climate Defenders Silenced in Vietnam
Despite pledges of environmental action, government jails activists
By: Nguyễn Vũ
Since 2021, in the face of pledges made that same year by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to bring the country’s net emissions to zero by 2050, the Vietnamese government has been criminalizing climate activists on falsified charges and forcing non-profit organizations working on environmental i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.