Climate Change and Economic Security in South Korea
Is the government responding properly?
By: Taedong Lee
In September 2022, Typhoon Hinnamno hit Pohang, South Korea, with precipitation of more than 100 mm per hour continuing locally for four hours, overwhelming the existing flood prevention system and causing KRW2.4 trillion (US$1.8 billion) in property damage for the steelmaker POSCO. Seven people were killed due to flooding of underground …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.