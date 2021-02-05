Citizen-night Cacophony Aftermath of Myanmar Coup
The military says this is an emergency, not a coup; the citizens don’t agree
|Cyril Pereira
|31 min ago
The Lady – Aung San Suu Kyi – is back to house arrest. Her party officials, university lecturers, journalists, and social activists have been rounded up. Rather than being shot on the streets, Yangon citizens have taken to beating drums, pots, pans, and any loud tom-tom rhythm at night, in collective defiance of the coup. Cacophony is the people’s chall…