By: Tomoaki Takei

Broken incentives are draining talent from Japanese surgery, emergency care, pediatrics, and other essential fields into private aesthetic medicine in a silent but profound restructuring within the healthcare system. Historically, acquiring a medical license was viewed as a commitment to a lifetime of rigorous public service within hospitals. But today, a growing segment of young physicians is treating that same license as a highly specialized business degree.

The catalyst for this shift is a phenomenon known as Chokubi (direct-to-aesthetics)—the practice of junior doctors transitioning straight from their mandatory two-year residency into the lucrative, unregulated private aesthetic clinic sector – specialized, non-surgical, or minimally invasive medical procedures to enhance physical appearance, facial balance, and skin health via Botox or dermal fillers, laser treatments, chemical peels, and body contouring, often designed to reverse aging signs or improve skin texture.

The Japanese are highly receptive to aesthetic medicine, particularly non-surgical, low-downtime procedures, ranking fourth worldwide with a focus on subtle, natural-looking enhancements rather than dramatic transformations, with 70 percent of Japanese women aged 14-23 have had or want plastic surgery.

Eyelid surgery (double-lid) and facelifts are the most popular, with clinics emphasizing high-precision techniques, particularly in Tokyo. The market has been growing sharply in injectables and laser treatments, increasing by 174 percent between 2010 and 2019, driven by a focus on “natural” beauty, precision, and an aging population seeking rejuvenation.

While definitive nationwide data is difficult to aggregate given the private nature of these clinics, industry estimates suggest that upwards of 300 junior doctors annually are now bypassing essential clinical specialties in favor of aesthetic medicine. To place this in perspective, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) Physician Statistics indicates an influx of roughly 9,000 new doctors each year. Losing hundreds of these recruits annually represents a significant, compounding drain on the talent pool. The consequence is a hollowing out of what the Japanese medical community refers to as “gritty” clinical medicine—the high-stress, low-margin, yet socially vital fields like surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, and emergency care.

The Economics of Cos-pa and Tai-pa

To understand this migration, one must examine the shifting values of modern Japanese professionals, which are increasingly defined by two concepts: cos-pa (cost-performance, or return on investment) and tai-pa (time-performance, or efficiency of time usage). The traditional path of a hospital surgeon—characterized by grueling on-call shifts, immense legal liability, and rigid hierarchies—offers notoriously poor cos-pa and tai-pa.

The economic reality driving this labor allocation is stark. In Japan, physician salaries within the public and semi-public hospital sectors are effectively capped by the government-controlled National Health Insurance (NHI) reimbursement rates. These rates artificially suppress the market value of complex, life-saving procedures. Conversely, a Chokubi doctor entering the unregulated, cash-pay aesthetic sector can easily command double the starting salary of a university hospital surgeon, while maintaining strictly 9-to-5 hours with zero on-call duties and significantly lower litigation risks. When viewed through a purely economic lens, the decision to pursue aesthetics is not a moral failing of the younger generation, but a highly rational response to a deeply flawed incentive design.

When viewed through a purely economic lens, the decision to pursue aesthetics is not a moral failing of the younger generation, but a highly rational response to a deeply flawed incentive design.

A Comparative Warning: The South Korean Paradigm

This structural vulnerability is not unique to Japan. South Korea provides a harrowing preview of the logical endpoint of these market dynamics. Both nations share a similar fee-for-service model under national health insurance frameworks, juxtaposed against intense societal pressures driving demand for aesthetic perfection.

In South Korea, the flight from essential fields recently culminated in a systemic crisis. As evidenced by OECD health data, while the overall density of doctors may appear adequate, the distribution is becoming perilously skewed. The concentration of specialists in essential medicine—such as pediatrics, obstetrics, and emergency care—is plummeting. The situation escalated dramatically in 2024 with massive medical strikes across South Korea, highlighting a system stretched to its breaking point. Young Korean doctors have been fleeing to what is colloquially known as “GP-Skin” (General Practitioner Skin Care), driven by the realization that the legal risk-to-reward ratio in essential public medicine has become entirely untenable compared to the lucrative, low-risk private aesthetic market.

Market Failure and the Loss of Public ROI

The Chokubi trend represents a classic market failure in the realm of public health. Medical education in Japan is heavily subsidized by the state; it is estimated that educating a single medical student costs the taxpayer tens of millions of yen. When these newly minted doctors immediately pivot to the private aesthetic sector, the public’s return on investment (ROI)—intended to manifest as a robust workforce providing essential healthcare—is fundamentally lost. Publicly subsidized training is effectively functioning as a pipeline for private, cash-pay enterprises.

Furthermore, essential clinical medicine relies heavily on a “master-apprentice” model of skill transference. As hundreds of doctors bypass this rigorous postgraduate training annually, the “middle management” layer of hospitals—the mid-career physicians who perform the bulk of surgeries and shoulder the burden of night shifts—is slowly evaporating. This skill gap threatens the long-term sustainability of acute care capabilities.

Strategic Interventions: Realigning the Incentives

Addressing this brain drain requires acknowledging that appeals to professional nobility are insufficient against overwhelming economic realities. Structural reforms are necessary to reclaim the profession and correct this misallocation of labor.

First, the NHI reimbursement rates require a drastic overhaul. The budget must be reallocated to significantly increase the financial value assigned to high-risk, high-stress procedures. Policymakers must make essential clinical practice competitive from a cos-pa perspective. Simultaneously, implementing robust “no-fault” compensation systems for high-risk specialties could mitigate the crippling fear of litigation that drives young doctors toward low-risk aesthetic fields.

Regulatory measures are also vital. Similar to discussions recently initiated in the MHLW’s Committee on the Appropriate Implementation of Aesthetic Medicine, Japan must consider establishing mandatory minimum requirements for general clinical experience—perhaps five years of service in essential fields—before a physician is permitted to practice independently in the unregulated aesthetic sector.

Finally, exploring mechanisms for economic redistribution is essential. Levying a targeted “social contribution tax” or licensing fee on highly profitable private aesthetic clinics could provide a dedicated funding stream to subsidize the training and salaries of surgeons and ER physicians, thereby internalizing the externalized costs of this medical brain drain.

The Chokubi phenomenon is not an anomaly; it is the predictable outcome of a system that financially penalizes its most essential workers. A society whose incentive structures reward the pursuit of beauty more reliably than the preservation of survival is a society courting a public health disaster. If Japan and nations with similar healthcare frameworks fail to align the economic realities of their physicians with the public good of their citizens, the dedicated, life-saving clinical doctor may soon become a casualty of market forces.

Tomoaki Takei is a physician at Koza Shibuya Tsubasa Clinic, Medical Corporation Tsubasakai.