Chinese, US Investment in Global South Not Always Welcome
Chinese deals in US, Europe fall due to anti-China hostility but rise sharply in Global South
By: Toh Han Shih
While China and the US are competing for global influence through investing in other countries, foreign direct investments (FDI) by companies of the rival superpowers aren’t always welcome in the Global South.
“Foreign investment is not making friends for China or the US,” according to th…
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