Chinese Mistress’s ‘Confession’ Kicks Off Internet Furor

The following purported court statement from an alleged mistress of a former Chinese Communist Party official went viral over the weekend on the Chinese Internet, especially blogs on the biggest Chinese website, sina.com, and various online forums. The unnamed woman lashes out at dirty officials:

“Corrupt officials are more horrible and more shameless in buying sex than prostitutes who sell sex. My former customers are the judges who are trying me!”

Several overseas Chinese news outlets say the report first appeared in Outlook Weekly, a magazine owned by the official Xinhua News Agency, although none of the news reports have verified the woman’s identity. Her supposed lover’s name Wei Junzi is similar to the word “hypocrite.” There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical. If indeed the woman had delivered such an outburst in court, she probably would have been dragged out before her words could have been heard.

But even if the case isn’t real, the very fact that such damning words about party officials are still on the Chinese Internet after two days without being deleted or blocked is quite telling, and it probably indicates that someone in officialdom wants to see the charges circulate, perhaps as an example.

The woman was reportedly standing trial in Jilin Province on fraud charges. Her statement, translated from the Chinese, is below:

“Your Honor : Many thanks to the court for giving me a chance to give my last statement. As a prostitute, I’m feeling shameful for standing in such a solemn court. I have been selling my body for five long years. I have been a Second Tits [Chinese euphemism for mistress] or even Third or Fourth Tits.

But it’s never been my will to be a prostitute. I have been forced by life to walk on this path that brings my family and myself great shame.

My grandmother is over 80 years old, my younger brother is still very young. My grandma needs a lot of caring and my brother needs to go to school. But my parents and I have been working our guts out year in year out, but our harvests of a whole year can’t even pay off the taxes of the county and required submission for the village. If we don’t submit our harvest on time, village cadres come straight to our house to grab grains, our livestock and even chickens.

I came to the city to work as a nanny, but I ended up being raped by my employer and had nowhere to report the case. So I let myself become a fallen woman since then. Let me ask you, a defenseless woman from a peasant family, what else can I sell if not my youth?

Corrupt official Wei Junzi once came down with a cold and he received 500,000 yuan of ‘greeting money,’ he rearranged the leadership of the county government. Then he earned five million yuan in selling some official positions.

If I ever had a chance to make one tenth of his money, I wouldn’t have such a body-selling career!

Some people are accusing us prostitutes for being horrible! They say we corrupt cadres, spread sexually transmitted diseases and taint moral standards. I admit these are facts.

But, without ‘buying sex’ then would there be ‘selling sex’? If not for corrupt officials, the rich and the powerful who buy sex, where would be any prostitutes selling sex? If one says ‘horrible,’ buying sex is more horrible than selling sex!

The booming sex market wasn’t started by us, but by those people who have money in their pockets and power in their hands. If talking about harming the society, ‘buying sex’ poses more severe harm to society.

We prostitutes sell our own bodies. These resources are precious, but they belong to us. When those officials buy a prostitute, the money they use, where is it from?

The prosecutor accuses me of fraud. I admit I’m a cheat. I didn’t even graduate from elementary school. Now I have a bachelor’s degree from a university. But there’re tens of millions of fake academic certificates!

Corrupt official Wei Junzi didn’t finish his junior high school, didn’t he become a postgraduate on the job? I’ve never written an application to join the Party, but I’ve been a Party member for five years. Sure I cheated to gain Party membership. But those officials who talk on a podium about clean governance during the day and have sex with prostitutes at night, are their Party memberships real?

I’m just a roaming prostitute condemned by people, but I became a ‘bureau chief’ a year ago. My position was granted by Wei Junzi. But dozens of such bureau chief positions were granted by him. Who didn’t give him huge gifts?

They used public funds to buy big gifts. But what I spent was my own body. In front of the law, am I equal with them? You’re accusing me of being shameless, I’ve admitted I’m shameless!

But I think the ones who are more shameless than I are those corrupt officials like Wei Junzi, senior or junior. These people talk about serving the people but what they do is stealing and prostituting. Wei Junzi spoke rather eloquently in public. Then he’s not even an animal when he came to my place at night. He would take Viagra pills and work really hard to invent various ways to torture me. I’ve encountered such hypocrites many times!

Those of you here today, a few have been my ‘customers,’ but now you are trying me as judges! You have played me to death. You recommended me to Wei Junzi to please him. I became his guest of honor after just one night.

You all know my secrets. When Wei Junzi bought me houses and cars, and promoted me to be the bureau chief, weren’t you cheering on me? Who was saying a single word of justice for the people? Now Wei Junzi has fallen, you’re trying me with all these righteous words!

Judges, members of the jury, the audience, I should be punished for the crimes I’ve committed. But those rich and powerful, using the blood and sweat of the people and the nation to raise us, to cultivate us, and to torture us. Have they committed any crimes? So they’ll just be free from the rule of law? Now you’re trying me!”

At the end of the outburst, the presiding judge shouted: “Take the accused out!”

Introduction and English translation by Rose Tang. Original Chinese text on this link: http://www.backchina.com/blog/278342/article-199248.html

