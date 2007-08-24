China's market outlook and what to do about it

CHINA: how sustainable is the A-share's 5,000 level?

It is sustainable. China is undergoing its first industrial revolution. People are moving from farms to factories

We in Hong Kong are sitting on the doorstep of that industrial revolution, and literally are the water skiers off the back of the Chinese speedboat

Of course there are dangers. One is that China faces her own "sub-prime" issues. Key is that the companies which they lend to often play around in the stock market, so if the market were to take a severe hit, the banks would be hurt. And, China is not immune to the USA.

But, the overriding job of the government is to create 10 million jobs a year

That is all the more pressing ahead of the 17th Party Congress this October, during which many leadership positions are going to be fought for. One hint at the energy of this fight: we still do not know the date of the Conference!