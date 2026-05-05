By: Salman Rafi Sheikh

Photo by Anthony Kwan via AP Images

At a moment when Washington is urging Beijing to step up as a global crisis manager, China is doing something far more unsettling: nothing. With the United States grappling with overlapping conflicts and strained alliances, Beijing’s refusal to intervene isn’t hesitation; it is by design. China is allowing American power to dissipate under the weight of its own commitments. In today’s geopolitical contest, influence is no longer seized through action alone; it can be accumulated, quietly and deliberately, including through strategic absence.

The Logic of Strategic Absence

For much of the post-Cold War era, global leadership has been equated with visibility: diplomatic activism, military deployments, and crisis mediation. The United States has embodied this model, positioning itself as the indispensable power in regions ranging from the Middle East to East Asia. Yet this approach has come at mounting cost. Prolonged engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan, coupled with ongoing commitments across Europe and the Indo-Pacific, have stretched American resources and political will.

China, by contrast, has opted for a different path, rejecting the assumption that great power status requires constant intervention. Despite its growing economic stakes in volatile regions, Beijing has shown little appetite for direct involvement in conflict resolution. This is particularly evident in the Middle East, where China remains heavily dependent on energy imports. According to the International Energy Agency, China is the world’s largest crude oil importer, with a significant share of its supplies passing through critical chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz

Conventional strategic thinking would suggest that such dependence should compel China to play a more active security role. Instead, Beijing has largely relied on a combination of diplomatic neutrality (and disastrous American bumbling) to navigate the complexity of its ties with most warring Middle Eastern states and economic engagement. Even in moments of heightened tension—whether involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, or broader regional instability—China has avoided entanglement in security commitments that could draw it into protracted conflicts.

This posture is not merely defensive. It reflects a calculated understanding of the risks associated with intervention. Military involvement can generate unintended consequences, erode domestic support, and expose vulnerabilities. By staying on the sidelines, China preserves flexibility while allowing others—primarily the United States—to bear the costs of maintaining order.

Benefiting from American Overextension

China’s strategic restraint becomes more consequential when viewed alongside the US’s evolving position. Washington’s global commitments haven’t diminished; if anything, they have expanded in response to new challenges. The war in Ukraine, tensions in the South China Sea, and instability in the Middle East have all demanded sustained attention and resources. This pattern of engagement has prompted growing debate within the United States about the limits of its global role. The most visible limit overextension imposes is the accumulation of commitments that can undermine strategic coherence. The US security posture vis-à-vis the Middle East amidst an ongoing war on Iran is different from its changing commitments with Europe in the middle of a similar military conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.

China appears to be capitalizing on this dynamic. By refraining from direct involvement, Beijing avoids the reputational and material costs associated with failed interventions while benefiting from the relative decline of American influence in regions where U.S. policies have generated fatigue or skepticism.

The Middle East offers a telling example. While the United States remains a central security actor, its role has become increasingly contested. Public opinion in several regional states reflects ambivalence toward American policies, particularly in the wake of military interventions and shifting strategic priorities. China, meanwhile, has expanded its economic footprint through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, positioning itself as a partner focused on development rather than security dominance

Quiet Gains in Southeast Asia

Nowhere is China’s strategy of strategic absence more consequential than in Southeast Asia. The region sits at the intersection of great power competition, yet its states have consistently resisted binary alignments. China’s approach—combining economic integration with selective restraint—has proven well suited to this environment.

Empirical evidence supports this trend. The ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute’s State of Southeast Asia 2024 Survey found that while trust in major powers fluctuates, China remains the most influential economic actor in the region, with 59.5 percent of respondents identifying it as the leading economic power.

While China does have territorial disputes with several states in the region, importantly, Beijing has still achieved this position without assuming a dominant security role. In disputes such as those in the South China Sea, Beijing has pursued incremental gains while avoiding large-scale confrontation. This calibrated assertiveness allows China to advance its interests without provoking the kind of unified regional backlash that might follow more aggressive actions.

The US, meanwhile, continues to emphasize security partnerships and deterrence, particularly with countries like the Philippines. While these ties remain significant, they don’t automatically translate into broader regional alignment. Southeast Asian states have consistently signaled a preference for hedging—engaging both Washington and Beijing to maximize their strategic autonomy.

China’s relative restraint reinforces this dynamic. By not forcing a stark choice between alignment and opposition, Beijing enables regional actors to maintain flexible foreign policies. Over time, this has contributed to a gradual normalization of China’s influence, even in the face of lingering distrust.

The Future of Power Without Presence

China’s strategy raises a deeper question about the evolving nature of global power: can influence be sustained without the burdens of leadership? Thus far, Beijing’s approach suggests that it can—at least under certain conditions. By allowing the United States to remain the primary provider of security while expanding its own economic and diplomatic reach, China has found a way to reshape the balance of influence at relatively low cost.

Yet this model may not be indefinitely sustainable. As China’s overseas interests grow, so too will the pressures to protect them. The expansion of Chinese investments, citizens, and supply chains across volatile regions could eventually necessitate a more active security role. The challenge for Beijing will be to manage this transition without replicating the very patterns of overextension it has thus far avoided.

For the United States, the implications are equally significant. Competing with China may require not only strengthening alliances and capabilities but also reconsidering the scope of its global commitments. If strategic absence proves to be a viable form of power, then constant engagement may no longer be the default path to influence.

The emerging contest between Washington and Beijing is therefore not simply about who acts more decisively, but about who acts more wisely and when. In that contest, China’s refusal to move may turn out to be one of its most consequential moves of all.

Dr Salman Rafi Sheikh is an assistant professor of politics at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in Pakistan. He is a long-time contributor on international affairs to Asia Sentinel.