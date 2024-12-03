China Wants it Both Ways on Climate Change
Beijing’s new energy law furthers Xi climate change spin
By: Tim Daiss
China continues to cast itself as a developing country harmed by emissions from the Global North – and in line for compensation despite its status as the world’s second-biggest economy after the United States. On November 8, the Chinese government passed a new much-heralded energy law designed to help the country reach its net zero emission…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.