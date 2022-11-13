China-US Rivalry Muted at Asean Conclave
Biden promises new development funds, China pushes Global Security Initiative
By: Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat and Yeta Purnama
US President Joe Biden finished the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit over the weekend avoiding open confrontation with China over hegemony over the South China Sea in what amounted to little more than a photo op in advance of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali on Tuesday and Wednesday.
