China’s ‘Super Hydropower Dam’ Raises Indian Hackles
Fears grow of Sino-Indian water war
By: Genevieve Donnellon-May
The already strained relationship between China and India is becoming even more tense over Beijing’s plans to build a “super hydropower dam” in Tibet on a section of the Brahmaputra River, upstream from India. Delhi fears that the project could impede water supplies and increase its dependence on its neighbor for water. Beijin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.