China Selective in SEA Scam Crackdowns
In Myanmar and Cambodia, local power players protect online scams
By: Toh Han Shih
China is not evenhanded in combating online scam centers in Southeast Asia, where many Chinese victims are tricked or kidnapped into working to cheat Chinese citizens and those of other nations. Chinese police have recently cracked down hard on online scam centers in Myanmar, but have been soft on Cambodia…
