China Oil Demand Contraction Eats into Saudi Coffers
Falling China demand roils global markets
By: Tim Daiss
Fortunes for China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, and Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, have crossed again. For starters, China’s oil imports are dropping. For the first seven months of the year, the country imported 2.4 percent less oil than in the same period last year. While that might see…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.