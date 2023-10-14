Chinese Renegades Operate Massive Scams in Outlaw Border Zones
UN, China, ASEAN act against human trafficking and online scams across region
By: Toh Han Shih
Asia’s poorest nations with the weakest governance – Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and the Philippines – are being used by renegade Chinese as a harbor for illegal offshore betting and related cyber-scam and sex work industries posing as Belt and Road enterprises, say investigators from an array of different agencies. They…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.