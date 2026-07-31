China Leapfrogs into Global Biotech
China is now a world leader in biotech innovation, developing drugs faster and cheaper
By: Toh Han Shih
After millennia of folk belief in the efficacy of rhino horn for fever, tiger bone for strength, and captive bear bile for various ailments, China has emerged as a powerhouse in the global biotech sector, becoming a major player on the world stage through such advances as precision cancer-killing drugs and many others.
Although the turnar…
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