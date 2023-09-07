China Leads Crackdown on Southeast Asia Cyberscams and Trafficking
Online scams coupled with human trafficking becoming global problem
By: Toh Han Shih
China has begun partnering with Southeast Asian nations in cracking down on online scams which often involve the trafficking of humans forced to operate the rip-offs. Hundreds of thousands of people are being forcibly engaged by criminal gangs into operating online scams in Southeast Asia, officials say, which is growing into a worldwide…
