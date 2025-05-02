China’s ‘Great Firewall’ Spreads to Other Countries
Reinforcing authoritarianism in Pakistan and beyond
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
China has spent decades framing—and continues to frame—its partnership with BRI member states as purely economic. That China doesn’t interfere in the domestic politics of its member countries has been one of the key hallmarks of Beijing’s self-styled model of economic development, making it different from the sor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.