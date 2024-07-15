China Closes Eyes to Vietnam’s Spratlys Land Reclamation
However, Vietnam won’t risk challenging China at sea
By: B A Hamzah
Although Vietnam is intensifying land reclamation in the Spratly Islands that is disputed by China, Beijing has been relatively quiet on Hanoi’s intrusions. This is in marked contrast to the months of sometimes violent confrontation on the other side of the South China Sea which culminated on June 17 when several PLA Coast Guard vessels ra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.