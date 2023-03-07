China Circles the Wagons Against the US
But Beijing still too weak to go to war, says US think tank
By: Toh Han Shih
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in unusually undiplomatic terms, have significantly shifted Chinese foreign policy towards treating the US as more of an enemy seeking to contain China during the ongoing “Two Sessions” conclave in Beijing.
The Two Sessions, comprising the annual meetings of the National…
