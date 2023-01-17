China Earns a Black Eye in Indonesian Palm Oil
Negative socio-environmental impact of growing Chinese ownership
By: Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat and Yeta Purnama
In early March last year, the local parliament building in the Indonesian province of Sintang in West Kalimantan was surrounded by dozens of local contract farmers who blocked the access road, protesting oil palm companies that were allegedly illegally seizing land for additional plantations, forcing low con…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.