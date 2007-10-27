China and the World Outside

Beware of October. Punters finally have moved from oblivion concerning the worsening Economic Time in the G-3, skipped denial, and are now bearish

Short term. Preserve profits and avoid all markets. Wait for the buying opportunity. It will arise because “bail out Bernanke” has been joined by “bail out Paulson”: even the Fed is appalled that the Treasury has introduced the big banks’ sub prime support package. Avoid banks.

Currencies. Go long yen and Swiss Franc. On account of their very low interest rates, these two currencies have been favourites in when placing carry trades. But with markets unraveling, punters will want to buy these currencies back in order to re-pay their debts. See next.