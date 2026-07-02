Children Pay the Heaviest Price as Conflicts Intensify
Increased killings, recruitment, and sexual violence on the rise
By: Majid Maqbool
The killing and maiming of children globally has increased to alarming levels, particularly in the murderous struggle between Israel and its foes, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Myanmar and Somalia as out-of-control conflicts continue on the boil, according to a series of UN and other reports. The investigations into childre…
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