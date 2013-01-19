Celebrating 30 years of Gembrook Hill Vineyard

This is one wine luncheon you do not want to miss, bringing together one of my favourite vignerons on planet earth, indeed the Wandering Palate Winery of the Lunar Year - Rabbit click here and the wonderful modern European cuisine and warm ambience of Union Dining.

If you sense there is a little personal bias here, it’s because the Wandering Palate was Gembrook Hill’s first agent and distributed their wines around Australia for some 15 years and remain very good friends of the Marks family.

There’s a lot of history and great memories here and even perhaps a sense of vindication for my enthusiasm in their wines recalling back in the early days the sceptics of their racy, Sancerre-like sauvignon blanc moreover the most expensive in Australia at that time, and a ultra-light, almost transparent yet silky smooth fine pinot noir that many dismissed, yet look at where they are now with, hugely applauded by wine writers and greatly admired by enthusiasts.

It is an incredible achievement that June and Ian Marks Gembrook have reached this 30 year milestone and even more exciting that there is family succession with their son Andrew Marks now involved in the winery and working with their long-time and legendary winemaker Tim Mayer.

Gembrook wines are indeed very special; distinctive of their cooler, higher altitude climate there is a wonderful tension in the wines, an almost European semblance, restrained yet full of character and energy with vibrant fruit and above all, food wines.

And Union Dinning is such a wonderful, user-friendly restaurant with chef Nicky Riemer excelling in wholesome, European inspired food using only the very best of Victoria’s bounty of produce, and the service always brilliant with Adam Cash driving the front of house energy.

Andrew Marks will be speaking at the luncheon, which also features some of his own wines under the Wanderer Wines label (like the name!), and June and Ian Marks will also be present. The menu and wines are below and I would suggest you book immediately through Union Dining Phone: 03 9428 2988 Email: info@uniondining.com.au

The Wanderer Wines and Yarra Valley Gourmet Greenhouse

Soft egg, salmon caviar, spiced cauliflower cream & brioche

2008 Gembrook Hill Blanc de Blanc

Tomatoes & whipped goat curd

2010 Gembrook Hill Sauvignon Blanc

2012 The Wanderer Chenin Blanc

Buxton smoked trout & ricotta, pickled zucchini & French breakfast radishes Quail rillettes & baby heirloom carrot salad

2008 Gembrook Hill Chardonnay

2005 Gembrook Hill Pinot Noir

Rabbit cooked in the Abbacchio style with green olives, anchovies,

fennel & pangrattato “Baked in paper” pencil leeks & pearl onions

Barley risotto with saffron & paprika

2010 El Wanderer Alt Emporda Carinyena, Spain

Roasted peaches & shortbread with Silvan Estate berries

NV Gembrook Hill Ratafia Sauvignon