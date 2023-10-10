The US has a way of building castles of sand in the Middle East. The one now crumbling in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel may prove as damaging to the US as was the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the younger Bush administration. In recent times, the US has put considerable effort into encouraging the development of diplomatic and business ties between …
Castles Crumble in the Middle East
Breeding yet another generation of victims
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