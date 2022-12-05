The Case for Recognizing the Taliban Regime
It can’t make things any worse, and might make them better
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
The time is rapidly approaching when the world has to do something previously unthinkable – at least in the west, and that is to grant diplomatic recognition to the Taliban government in Afghanistan. With global isolation adding to its economic woes, the precarious economic situation has left more than 90 percent of the population …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.