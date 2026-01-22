By: Salman Rafi Sheikh

For nearly a decade, Washington has bet that economic pressure could slow China’s rise. Tariffs were supposed to discipline Beijing, weaken its export engine and restore US leverage. That bet failed. China, driven to export partly by domestic over-investment and weak internal demand, absorbed the shock and adjusted, recording an unprecedented US$ 1.19–1.20 trillion trade surplus, the largest ever for a major economy.

But the more important story is what comes next. As trade barriers lose their coercive power in a fragmented, multipolar economy, the US is shifting the battlefield. Power is moving away from tariffs and toward force, from trade rules to direct control over geography, resources and security. This shift exposes a deeper imbalance between the two powers. China’s strengths remain overwhelmingly economic; America’s comparative advantage lies elsewhere. The first round of competition was fought with tariffs. The second will be fought with force.

The Trade War That China Didn’t Lose

When the US first imposed sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports in 2018–19 under President Donald Trump, Washington proclaimed a new era of economic warfare. The goal was straightforward: use protectionist levies to shrink China’s export engine, squeeze Beijing’s growth and force strategic concessions in technology, intellectual property, and market access. What transpired, however, was far different. In 2025, China effectively won the economic round.

In 2025, China recorded a striking rebuke to the notion that tariffs could derail Beijing’s export juggernaut. Washington’s tariffs on Chinese goods undeniably dented shipments to the US, with exports to the US falling by about 20 percent. Yet, exports overall rose by roughly 5.5–6.6 percent, powered by surging demand elsewhere and propelling China into a record surplus.

How did this happen? China’s exporters responded to Washington’s tariffs by rewiring global trade routes and deepening commercial ties far beyond North America: Exports to Africa jumped by 26 percent. Shipments to Southeast Asia (ASEAN) increased by 13 per cent. Exports to the European Union, despite tensions, grew by 8 percent, and to Latin America by 7 percent. This expansion enabled China to absorb the tariff shock and continue expanding sales abroad. These numbers reveal the central irony: tariffs may have changed the geographic contours of Chinese trade, but they didn’t stop its growth.

Several structural factors explain China’s resilience. Beijing not only supplies cheap and accessible goods, but it also has a deeply entrenched position at the centre of global value chains, which means its manufacturing remains indispensable worldwide. A relatively weaker yuan has bolstered competitiveness, and Chinese firms have become adept at leveraging “China+1” production strategies to reduce tariff impacts. The result: rather than contracting under US pressure, China’s export-led growth helped sustain its official GDP expansion near 5 percent in 2025.

Round Two: Hard Power and the Shift from Tariffs

Going forward, however, China’s success appears to be the target of a much bigger force than tariffs: hard power. China’s continued economic resilience appears to have pushed Washington to shift the contest from tariffs to non-tariff instruments. If Round One was about trade barriers and export flows, Round Two is increasingly about security leverage, military reach and control over strategic geography. The objective remains unchanged: constraining China’s economic momentum while preserving US leverage. But the means are evolving. Energy and chokepoints have become central targets. US efforts to reassert control over Venezuelan oil threaten to deprive China of discounted crude and weaken its economic footprint in Latin America, while a forced regime change in Iran would disrupt one of Beijing’s most critical energy relationships and expose its dependence on vulnerable maritime corridors.

China imports roughly 13 million barrels per day (bpd), with 470,000 to over 600,000 from Venezuela in 2025, with another average of 1.38 million bpd from Iran. Losing those sources would cost China a considerable but replaceable 15.2 per cent of its daily supply. Together, these moves underscore a broader shift from economic coercion to power-backed control over resources and supply routes—a domain where the US holds a decisive advantage and China’s economic tools offer limited protection.

Tariffs bite at commerce. Force can secure access to resources and channels of trade. In recent months, the US strategy has increasingly merged economic and military objectives. The Trump administration has signalled a willingness to use hard power explicitly in pursuit of economic ends. This approach reflects Washington’s belief that control of strategic physical space — chokepoints, sea lanes, mineral supplies, and critical infrastructure — is central to safeguarding economic interests in an era of geopolitical rivalry.

Washington can pursue this strategy because it already holds a vast global military footprint that China lacks. According to some estimates, the US maintains approximately 750–800 overseas military sites in some 80 countries, constituting the bulk of global foreign military presence.

These installations — from naval bases in Japan, the Middle East, and Europe to airfields in the Indo-Pacific — provide Washington with unparalleled power projection. They enable rapid deployment of forces, logistical sustainment, and intelligence sharing with allies across continents. In contrast, China’s overseas military footprint is far smaller, limited primarily to a few logistics outposts (e.g., Djibouti) and minor arrangements abroad.

This hard power asymmetry matters for two reasons. First, it gives the US a vast and largely unchallenged operational reach. The US forces can respond quickly to crises in nearly every region from the Persian Gulf to Eastern Europe to the Western Pacific, far beyond Washington’s shores. China’s military, while modernizing and expanding, still largely focuses on regional deterrence and defense of its periphery.

Second, America’s military footprint gives it strategic leverage – at least for now, with deep concern growing over imperial overstretch and a national debt of US$43.2 trillion, with total debt to GDP of a worrying 133.2 percent, requiring interest payments of US$1.2 trillion annually. For now, at least, overseas bases underpin Washington’s network of alliances and security guarantees, which in turn help shape economic partnerships, energy routes, and diplomatic alignments. Unlike tariffs, this form of coercive leverage does not rely on changing prices; it rests on presence and potential force.

These factors were on display in 2025: despite China’s deep economic and diplomatic ties with Iran, Beijing was not the principal deterrent inhibiting US and Israeli military action against Tehran. Beijing’s economic weight didn’t translate into comparable geopolitical leverage in 2026 as well, when the US came very close—once again—to bombing Iran to bring regime change.

This dynamic underscores a key vulnerability: China may be able to sell to the world, but it lacks the hard power to defend those economic interests globally in the same way the US can defend its interests (or hurt Chinese interests).

Therefore, while China won Round One of the trade war by outmaneuvering US tariffs, Round Two is unfolding along different lines. The US is transitioning from economic tools to security levers.

Beijing’s strengths remain economic and diplomatic; it has little to no real equivalents to Washington’s global force projection. Though China continues to modernize its military and extend its influence, it cannot yet match the strategic footprint the US wields from Europe to the Middle East to East Asia. There is virtually no power that can match the US footprint. In this sense, China’s victory in Round One may be complete, but Round Two favors the side that controls not just markets, but oceans and the bases that dominate them.