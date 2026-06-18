Cambodian Cyber Tycoon and ‘Singapore Washing’
Yim Leak seeks to upgrade image with dodgy PR firm
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
On June 12, a Canadian social media influencer named Ryan Kelly posted a reel on Instagram exposing a seemingly new and novel PR tactic being employed by high-powered individuals in the Asia-Pacific embroiled in ongoing transnational financial crime investigations.
Kelly disclosed that a short while ago,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.