Burma Protest Slideshow and Videos

One of the most gripping aspects of the deadly drama unfolding in the streets of Rangoon and elsewhere across Burma is the determination of ordinary people to supply the world with images of the protests and the regime's brutal response. Because of the presence of everyday technology like cellphones and small digital cameras we know far more about what is happening inside the country than the regime could have imagined. It is no longer enough to shut journalists out of a country to prevent information from reaching the outside world.The overlords of Burma are learning that their own people constitute a press corps of sorts, processing images in an instant and — so far at least — denying the regime a place to hide.

Below we package together some of the images and videos that have caught our attention this week.

{mosloadposition flickr2}

{mosloadposition youtube2}