Burkhas, Candy and Gold

It is 2:00 am and I am winding through the back streets between Lavender and Serangoon Road, following the other late-night shoppers towards the lighted portals of the Mustafa emporium.

The first few times I went down to Serangoon, I didn’t notice the nondescript automatic doors a few yards off the sidewalk, seeming to open onto a clock shop. Many things catch your eye, ear and nose traveling down Serangoon road during the day and you may not see Mustafa. More remarkable, from the outside, are stalls selling jasmine garlands and rose petals, Tamil and Hindi CD stores broadcasting another country’s top 10 into the street, and for the nose, curry, fish, incense, and a wet market.

Hearing that I’d gone to Little India, though, someone asked me if I had liked Mustafa, the everything-emporium. Mustafa? I didn’t even see any megastore, not in that neighborhood. But my friends told me to go, to look for a little entrance across from the mosque.

After a little wandering, I found the doors. Not because of any sign, but more because of the construction workers idling outside the store, enjoying a weekend afternoon snack. So in I went, and was first confronted by probably more than a hundred clocks.

I had wandered into one of the many doors of the warren that is Mustafa. The clock section. Similar doors in the block open onto jewelry and a pharmacy. Mustafa does not care for the big-box style of store design. The place is clean, and the décor is plain, but every aisle and inch of wall is crammed with items and varieties of items. Like the hundreds of clocks.

There are shopping carts, but most of the paths are too narrow for two to pass each other. It is a multi-story place, but I can’t say how many floors there are or how they are related to each other. The escalators seem to be haphazard. Often, I can’t find my way to the grocery section. There are plywood checkout counters scattered singly and doubly throughout.

But Mustafa sells everything. The poshest is without doubt the entire floor dedicated to gold jewelry. There are customers, but never crowds in this elegant, spacious room. Hindu, Christian, Muslim weddings, they have the jewelry you need. For any occasion, modern or traditional, gems or cubic zirconias, they carry it.

One floor below, you find the electronics and appliances that somehow blend into clothing, from bathing suits to burkhas. Soccer kits, thousands of shoes. Somewhere else, above, are the pharmacy and household sundries. Where else could I pick up a lunar calendar, a pineapple cake mix and henna tattoos in the same store? I have heard there is also a foreign exchange counter, a Sri Lankan bank, a car dealership and a travel agency somewhere in there, but these I’ve never seen.

Mustafa has no directories, and I’ve made a point of wandering, not mapping. Karaoke VCDs, statues of Ganesh, Singapore postcards, dried squid. Somewhere in there I bought a kite once. Somewhere. It’s the first place I ever saw anything from Iran for sale. But it’s no convenience store. You will get lost.

But though it is my favorite place in Singapore, I don’t actually buy too much there. Mainly just candy. Mustafa has three or four aisles of candy. It could be M&Ms, Swedish Fish, Pocky, something written in Arabic with a picture of fruit, but there is always something good.

Really, I go to Mustafa’s just for the sake of going. It is one of the few places open in a city that generally sleeps after 11:00. On a wakeful night, it feels good to take my bike out and move with celerity in air that is almost cool. The usual heat and traffic, crowding and sweating is replaced with fresh air on my face. I pass a little temple under a great dark tree that that is sometimes still burning incense.

Somewhere along Lavender, I turn to weave through the narrow streets toward one of the equally nondescript back doors of Mustafa, the one that opens into the pharmacy. I don’t know the exact streets, but I know the general direction, and following other shoppers toward the only place that’s open is part of the journey.

Eventually, my bike gets locked in a little alley and I stroll in. A few locals glance at me wondering what such an obvious expat is doing stepping through the aisles of their unadvertised store in the middle of the night. Not doing much, actually. Just buying a little candy and enjoying the ride.