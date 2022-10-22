Brexit-Based Dreams End her Truss’s Brief reign over “Britaly”
South Asian origin politicians continue in prominent roles
By: John Elliott
When Britain voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, it was expected that it would be hit by economic problems while it rebuilt its international trade and investment links. A loss of international prestige was also seen as likely. But what no one envisaged was that its usually sane and stable politics would become so dysfunctional th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.