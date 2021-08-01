BOOK REVIEW: Young Soeharto: The Making of a Soldier, 1921-1945
By David Jenkins. ISEAS Publishing, Singapore. Soft cover, 548 pp with notes and index
This deep biography of one of the most important – and arguably most successful – autocrats of the 20th Century has been so long in the making that some followers of the author’s progress via occasional appearances in learned journals could be forgiven for wondering whether it would ever appear. Those looking for the complete, definitive Suharto will fi…