BOOK REVIEW: Xi Jinping: The Hidden Agendas of China’s Ruler for Life
By Willy Lam. Routledge, Paperback, US$46.95, Hardback US$170.00, eBook US$42.25
By Toh Han Shih
Xi Jinping is the leader of China, the world’s second largest economy and the top trading partner of over 100 nations. He spearheads the foreign policy of a country whose relations with the US, the world’s most powerful country economically and militarily, are marked by tension.
So dire are Sino-US relations that there are fears of war. Th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.