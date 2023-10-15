BOOK REVIEW: The Sister (The Extraordinary Story of Kim Yo Jong, The Most Powerful Woman in North Korea)
By Sung-Yoon Lee, MacMillan Publishers International Ltd., London, hardcover, 305 pp.
By: Shim Jae Hoon
Living in Seoul just an hour’s drive from the North Korean border - armed to the teeth with nuclear bombs and intercontinental missiles that can reach all parts of the United States - can certainly be unnerving, to say the least. But it often feels doubtful how much South Koreans, indeed the rest of the world, appreciate the danger pose…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.