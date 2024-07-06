BOOK REVIEW: The Good War of Consul Reeves
By Peter Rose. Blacksmith Books, Hong Kong. Soft cover, 332 pp. US$17.95
John Pownall Reeves, who died in 1978, was a minor member of the British China Consul Service who was catapulted by accident into one of the most unique postings in history. He was sent almost as an afterthought to the Portuguese colony of Macau, across the mouth of the Pearl River from Hong Kong, to fill a position that had been vacant and ignored for …
