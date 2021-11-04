BOOK REVIEW: The Gate to China: A New History of the People’s Republic & Hong Kong
by Michael Sheridan, published by William Collins, hardcover, US$2995 from Amazon
Reviewed by: Michael O’Neill
“The Gate to China” is a well-written and researched book about Hong Kong from its foundation until the present day. The core is a detailed account of the negotiations between China and Britain before the handover in 1997, and events since then.
“I wish to goodness that our forbears had not signed a lease but had held the terr…