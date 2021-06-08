BOOK REVIEW: The Chinese Communist Party: A Century in Ten Lives
Edited by Timothy Cheek, Klaus Mühlhahn, and Hans van de Ven. Cambridge University Press, US$79.99 on Amazon
Reviewed by: Ernst Herb
In the lead-up to the July 1 centennial celebrations for the founding of the Communist Party of China, we can expect a flood of China-themed books and commentaries. Many will try to shed light on how, in little more than one lifetime, China has managed to transform itself from a poor nation ravaged by invasion, civil war, and disa…