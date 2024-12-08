BOOK REVIEW: Spying in South Asia (Britain, the United States and India’s Secret Cold War)
By Paul McGarr, Cambridge University Press, hard cover, 358 pp, US$39.99
By: Majid Maqbool
Paul McGarr’s recently published book Spying in South Asia: Britain, the United States and India’s Secret Cold War (Cambridge University Press, 2024) examines the interventions made by the intelligence and security services of Britain and the United States in post-colonial India and their strategic, political, and socio-cultural impact …
